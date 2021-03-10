Former Shenfield High pupil Villiers helps England to beat New Zealand
- Credit: PA
Former Shenfield High School student Mady Villiers helped England thrash New Zealand by 33 runs to complete a clean sweep in their three-match Twenty20 series.
England, without captain Heather Knight through a hamstring injury, made 128-9 with Fran Wilson making an unbeaten 31.
Sophia Dunkley hit 26, while captain Sophie Devine took 3-30 for the hosts.
New Zealand lost two wickets to Katherine Brunt in the first over, before spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Villiers took 6-36 to restrict the hosts to 96 all out.
England have now won their last 11 completed Twenty20 internationals, a run which started after a six-wicket defeat in their opening game of the World Cup in March 2020.
Fans were allowed at the game in Wellington after lockdown restrictions - implemented after the one-day series which England won 2-1 - were lifted in the area.
It is still unknown when England will next be in action as their summer schedule is still to be confirmed.
