Former Shenfield High pupil Villiers helps England to beat New Zealand

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:35 PM March 10, 2021   
England's Mady Villiers warms up before the second Vitality IT20 match at The Incora County Ground, Derby. - Credit: PA

Former Shenfield High School student Mady Villiers helped England thrash New Zealand by 33 runs to complete a clean sweep in their three-match Twenty20 series. 

England, without captain Heather Knight through a hamstring injury, made 128-9 with Fran Wilson making an unbeaten 31. 

Sophia Dunkley hit 26, while captain Sophie Devine took 3-30 for the hosts. 

New Zealand lost two wickets to Katherine Brunt in the first over, before spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Villiers took 6-36 to restrict the hosts to 96 all out. 

England have now won their last 11 completed Twenty20 internationals, a run which started after a six-wicket defeat in their opening game of the World Cup in March 2020. 

Fans were allowed at the game in Wellington after lockdown restrictions - implemented after the one-day series which England won 2-1 - were lifted in the area.

It is still unknown when England will next be in action as their summer schedule is still to be confirmed. 

