Motorsport: Luff claims win in Wales

Matt Luff topped the podium in South Wales Archant

Romford’s Matt Luff enjoyed a good weekend in round two of the BRSCC Mazda MX5 Championship in Pembrey.

The teenager scored his first podium win of the campaign in South Wales over the Easter period, having never visited the circuit before.

Glorious sunshine saw the 17-year-old A-level student take the chequered flag with a remarkable 18.7-second cushion over the rest of the field.

And Luff also set the fastest lap, just under a second faster than his competitors, in a dominant display on the track.

He said: “It was great to get my first win in the championship and I'm looking forward to round three at Cadwell Park next month.”