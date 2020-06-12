Search

Ludlow lists all-time favourite Raiders line-up

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 June 2020

Marc Chartier, Rob Stewart and Gord Jeffrey

Marc Chartier, Rob Stewart and Gord Jeffrey

Long-serving match-night announcer Paul Ludlow has revealed his favourite all-time Raiders roster this week.

Former Romford Raiders player-coach Terry KurtenbachFormer Romford Raiders player-coach Terry Kurtenbach

Ludlow has seen a lot of games over the years, going way back to 1988, and his line-up covers various eras up to the present day at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

He said: “This has been a tough one to call. My selection is based around who I have enjoyed watching and also who has contributed to the Raiders cause over the years.”

In goal, Ludlow picked Russ Jackson (‘A legend between the pipes and ready to stand up for his team’) and two-time Supporters’ Player of the Year Mikko Nurminen (‘What a signing this guy was. Instrumental in the Raiders rebirth after 94-95’).

His six-man defensive corps included Canadian trio Rob Stewart (‘What can I say, legend on the blue line’), Terry Kurtenbach (‘Very surprised when he signed, an excellent role model for younger players and developed them very well’) and Adam Collins (‘Another solid D-man you could rely on’).

And Ludlow added a trio of British blueliners in Tyrone Miller (‘Solid D-man, more than capable when asked to stick up for his team’), Ben Pitchley (‘Gave everything for the club and one to benefit having TK and Stewy on the blue line’) and Mark Williams (‘Every team wanted a Mark on their team. Not only could play the game but enough to have on your side if the rough stuff was happening’).

As for forwards, Ludlow chose four Canadians in Gord Jeffrey (‘Just one word needed, legend’), Marc Chartier (‘Another legend who racked up points for fun’), Dave Whistle (‘Brilliant signing, Erik Piatak reminds me of him’) and Jason Rushton (‘Pleasure to watch this guy. Looked like he didn’t get out of second gear and still put up decent points. Toughest guy to play in a Raiders jersey’).

Finnish star Timo Kauhanen (‘One of Troy Walkington’s signings and what a find. Would glide across the ice and always looked to have all the time in the world’) and American James Duval (‘Top forward, shame he was only with Raiders for one season’) completed the import picks, with three Brits to finish.

Marc Chartier was Raider of the Year in 1988Marc Chartier was Raider of the Year in 1988

They included home-grown duo Danny Marshall (‘Another legend, great eye for goal and great stick handling. A lot of teams would’ve loved him on their roster’) and Rich Tomalin (‘Romford junior would give everything for the shirt. Real hard worker and always appreciated by supporters’), along with current captain Aaron Connolly (‘Really leads by example and this shows through when he pulls the Raiders jersey on’) completing the set.

Finally, Ludlow’s pick as coach was Canadian Troy Walkington, who was behind the bench in 1992-93 and from 1995-97.

