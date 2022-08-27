Silver service for Guirey at Muay Thai World Youth Games

Hornchurch youngster Lucie Guirey produced some silver service at the WBC Muay Thai World Youth Games in Canada recently.

The 13-year-old started the tournament as clear favourite according to father Grant, the chief instructor at Hornchurch's Battlefields MTG, despite nursing an injury to her right ankle.

But she ended up meeting her biggest rival - Canadian Kieran Skov-Rachette - in the semi-finals and, although claiming victory after dropping her opponent several times with powerful push kicks, it caused her ankle to flare up.

Guirey went on to fight in the gold-medal bout in the under-65kg 13-year-old girls' category nonetheless against another Canadian, Ryan Fodness, only to suffer a narrow defeat.

Dee and Lucie Guirey with England's best team at tournament award in Canada - Credit: Grant Guirey

But there was some further consolation as Guirey was part of the England team which received the best team of the tournament award over 20 other countries who attended the event in Calgary, including Thailand, the USA, Italy and hosts Canada.

England won best team of tournament at the WBC Muay Thai World Youth Games in Canada - Credit: Grant Guirey

Grant said: "She quarantined for 14 days out there so she could compete and we're so very proud of her. It's quite an achievement to be selected for the first WBC World Youth Games and she was one of only six girls in the country that went.

"Lucie will be fighting for the WBC British title towards the end of the year and is now establishing herself as one of the top girls in the country and we could not be prouder.

"We would like to thank MP Julia Lopez and her assistant Alex Stone for expediting Lucie's passprt, Sebastian at Dial a Flight and Lucie's main sponsors Elite Roofing Rainham, Meatjoint Ltd Benfleet, ERB Commercial Insurance and Risk Management Brentwood, Milestone Aggregate Grays and David Seymour Steel Fambridge.

"If you or your child are interested in taking a trial session at BMTG please call me on 07832 211524."