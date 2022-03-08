Inclusivity the key at London Youth Games girls' cricket event

Promoting inclusivity was at the centre of London Youth Games girls' cricket event at Harrow Leisure Centre in the lead up to International Women’s Day.

One of the greatest barriers for young female girls to take part in sport is the fear of judgement, with only 2.6% of girls playing cricket in England, compared to 7% of boys, according to Sport England’s Active Lives Children and Young People Survey.

The under-13 girls qualifying event provided an inclusive environment, where girls would not feel like they are judged for their background, their size or the colour of their skin.

It was an exciting opportunity for young female cricketers as the top eight teams in the competition got to progress to the finals at the prestigious home of cricket, Lord’s.

And the eight teams to qualify included Bromley, Ealing, Hackney, Hammersmith & Fulham, Haringey, Havering, Hllingdon and Redbridge.

Angela Green, Havering team manager, said: "We’ve got a couple of girls who are new and starting out in cricket. Last year they started training so this is their first experience of a competition.

"They’ve done a lot of training against boys and mixed teams, but it's so important for them to play against other girls. This is their first time playing together, they're bonding as a new team and having so many young ladies participating is fantastic for their confidence."

Naomi, from Redbridge, said: "I always wanted to play in a cricket competition so it's really exciting to be here. You get to know your team a lot more and during the match there's lots of encouragement which is nice."

Redbridge's girls face the camera - Credit: LYG

Redbridge team manager Chris Powell added: "I think that the changes widen out the ability to attract young girls from different ages to play and different backgrounds.

"Previously when we had county players, it narrowed it down to girls who were already playing cricket a lot. Now, girls who were on the fringes can really experience some competitive cricket so I'm all for it.

"For a couple of girls, this is their first time at the London Youth Games so they're very excited to play cricket together. It's just fantastic.”

Martha, from Hackney, said: "I built this event up to be big in my head, but it feels like a friendly small tournament. It's been such a good experience. It's been so good for my self-esteem, and I've liked being in a team."

Hackney's girls have qualified for the London Youth Games cricket finals at Lord's - Credit: LYG

Islington team organiser David Bank said: "It’s a great opportunity for the girls to test their skills at a London stage. London Youth Games is a great opportunity for them to play after school and then build up to this competition. They are all enjoying it which is what this is all about."

Kayla, from Islington, added: "I had never thought about playing cricket before the London Youth Games. Then my school asked me if I fancied giving cricket a go and I said yes.

"When we first started training to get to the cricket qualifiers, it took me a while to understand the rules, but as I played more, I started to understand them more.

"It feels good to be at this competition because it gets your spirits up and we get to work as a team together."

Islington's girls face the camera - Credit: LYG

Sangy Theivendra, Head of Women & Girls at Harrow Cricket Club and ECB City Programme Executive, said: "I welcome the London Youth Games making cricket so much more accessible. It's given young girls a platform to try out the sport and give them the potential to be in a squad competing, without having a background in cricket.

"From managing a team, I've seen for myself how playing cricket has helped one of our girls who had some challenging behaviour. By empowering her and getting her more involved in the game, she’s shifted her behaviour and it seems like cricket has helped her to turn her life around.

"I think it’s so important that everyone, including girls like her, can play and be a part of sport and so much more than just a bat and a ball."