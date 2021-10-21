Campion gain bragging rights over Old Cooperians
Campion gained bragging rights over local rivals Old Cooperians with a 30-19 victory in the London 3 Essex league on Saturday.
Head coach Pat Hallahan’s side got an early penalty to get them off to a strong start before Old Coops struck back as a cross-field kick from Craig Ratford allowed Mitchell Fallon to score in the corner.
Campion grabbed a try before Tom Scott then scored for Old Cooperians in the 22nd minute to give them a 12-8 lead.
Campion scored two tries in quick succession before Old Coops pulled one back in the 40th minute to make it 22-19 to Campion.
Hallahan's men then notched a penalty and another try to seal the 30-19 victory as they move up to third in the league table.
Neighbours Upminster sealed their first win of the new season when they beat Canvey Island 26-14 while Romford & Gidea Park picked up a 22-18 win over East London in London 3 Essex to make the league table wide open.
