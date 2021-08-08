News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Locals flock to the street to celebrate Hornchurch's FA Trophy victory

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:28 PM August 8, 2021   
Hornchurch celebrate FA Trophy victory with an open top bus parade around Hornchurch town centre

Hornchurch celebrate FA Trophy victory with an open top bus parade around Hornchurch town centre

Locals gathered in the streets around Hornchurch to celebrate as Hornchurch enjoyed an open top bus parade to mark winning the FA Trophy during the 2020/21 season.

The Urchins lifted the FA Trophy for the first time in the clubs history after winning 3-1 to Hereford at the Wembley final back in May.

Mark Stimson’s men then followed that up with another trophy as they beat FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands 3-2 on Saturday to win the Pitching In non league Super Cup.

Manager Mark Stimson said: “It was, like you say special, sometimes you wonder how many people are going to turn out, especially with the weather we’ve had over the last few days but surprisingly loads turned out and it has been a real good afternoon.

“For the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre to put this on as well is fantastic, we thank them for that, and for everyone out there I hope to see as many of you as possible in the upcoming season.”

