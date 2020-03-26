$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Local leisure centres support those in crisis following government closure

PUBLISHED: 10:30 26 March 2020

Havering foodbank delivery (Pic: Everyone Active)

Archant

Local leisure centres in Havering have donated food from its café to The Trussell Trust in order to support vulnerable people in the area.

Sapphire Ice and Leisure, Hornchurch Sports Centre and Central Park Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Havering Council, was able to provide food and tinned produce to the charity, including crisps and cakes earlier this week.

Following the government’s guidance to close all leisure centres across the UK last Friday, these donations will support those in need throughout the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Tom Fletcher, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re committed to helping the wider community and supporting those who may be experiencing social isolation at this time and those who just need a helping hand.

“The Trussell Trust is a fantastic charity and we’re proud to be able to support the work they do during such a challenging time.

“We hope that our donations will offer some comfort and support to those who need it most.”

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide of food banks, providing emergency food and support to people locked in poverty. The charity’s ongoing work campaigns for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

