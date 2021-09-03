All systems go for the new darts season with restrictions lifted

Published: 7:00 AM September 3, 2021

With the Covid restrictions on venues thankfully being lifted, it's all systems go for the new darts season.

A number of changes have taken place during the pandemic, most notably UKDA taking over the running of the County and Super League scene following the swift demise of the BDO last summer.

The London Super League begins this week, but there are now only 11 teams in the League, down from 16.

Romford A have sadly folded, however Romford B are now known as Collier Row, and will play their home matches at the Royal British Legion Club on Collier Row Lane.

They begin the new campaign with a trip to Vauxhall A, before having a bye week.

A free week follows that, on the back of London’s first match in the UKDA National League Premiership, as they venture to the south coast to take on Hampshire.

Collier Row then round out the month with another away encounter on September 26, with Greenwich providing the opposition.

The local arrowsmiths of the Havering & District League have already returned to the oche, with the Covid Summer League in full swing.

Division A sees two teams still unbeaten, with top dogs Romford Rovers holding a 10-point advantage over Dagenham Cons Club.

Hornchurch Cons Wanderers and Goodmayes are currently third and fourth.

Next are Iona, with Barking FSC narrowly in front of Wheatsheaf who fill the bottom spot. Prince Albert withdrew at the start of the season.

In the second tier, RUSSC (Durham) hold sway and are six points clear, as only four points separate second from fifth.

Scrattons All Stars sit in the runners-up position, with Rush Green B, Trades Hall Dagenham and Real Drill in hot pursuit.

La Salette are in sixth position, followed by Rush Green A with winless Bretons A in possession of the dreaded wooden spoon.

The HDDL winter season begins on November 2, with the AGM in preparation for that taking place on September 23 at Hornchurch Cons Club.

Any new teams wishing to join should contact League Secretary Jason Cook on 07376 055844 or email Jason.cook99@yahoo.com.