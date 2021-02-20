Not plain 'Sailing' for Stewart as he is forced to drop out of Raiders squad

Published: 8:25 AM February 20, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders new signing Liam Stewart has been forced out of the NIHL Spring Cup games as the injury he is currently working through represents too large a potential risk to his long term health to continue.

It is a blow to both Liam and the Raiders but there can only be one right decision in these circumstances and that is to wait till he is 100 per cent fit to play without these sorts of risks.

The 26-year-old is clearly disappointed as he reached out to the Raiders fans.

“Sorry Raiders fans. It was very short lived but I gotta take care of this situation in hope of a season next year. And ya never know, maybe one day I could be in a Raiders Jersey.



“Have a good one and stay safe."

Raiders however will return to the ice for the first time in more than 11 months when they make the trip away to reigning league champions Telford Tigers.