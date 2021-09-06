Upminster youngster Liam Purton is aiming to reach the top in badminton

Published: 9:00 AM September 6, 2021

Liam Purton and Lukas Di Matteo won gold in the under-17 doubles at Carlton Youth Games in Holland - Credit: Archant

Upminster schoolboy Liam Purton is looking to get to the very top in badminton.

The 17-year-old Coopers pupil plays both sports to a very high standard and has enjoyed no shortage of success in his young career to date.

Purton, who is studying A-levels in History, English and Business, has won silver and gold medals at National Badminton Championships, as well as playing in Spain, Slovenia, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland, Ireland, France and Germany where he has won silver and bronze in doubles.

Liam Purton (right) with doubles partner Luke Hoult at the Spanish Open in Malaga, where they won bronze - Credit: Archant

He has also played in the top (Gold) tournaments in the country where he was a medalist in both singles and doubles, picking up silvers and bronzes.

Purton has also helped his school team to three National finals captaining two of them and leading the Coopers team to the first bronze medal in the school's history at the event.

You may also want to watch:

And he has also been sponsored by Yonex and Sports Aid to help him towards a lucrative badminton career.

Liam Purton and Max Law (Pic: Ron Cook) - Credit: Archant

A massive football fan and aspiring journalist with his own Instagram page (thedugoutlp), Purton produces weekly match and player reports on the weekend's football.

He is also an avid Aston Villa fan and previously had a season ticket, going to as many games as possible, as well as travelling to Europe watching football games and experiencing different cultures from Barcelona, Benfica, Roma and Setubal.

Additionally, Purton has helped his school to reach Regional Finals in Hockey where he got two assists and in the county rounds and scored twice to send the Coopers team through to the regional rounds where he assisted twice.