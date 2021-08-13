Nash confident Hornchurch can mount promotion bid

Published: 12:00 PM August 13, 2021

Liam Nash is confident an ‘untouchable’ Hornchurch can build on their FA Trophy triumph by mounting a successful promotion bid this season.

Nash, who scored the Urchins’ second goal in their memorable victory over Hereford at Wembley, started the new campaign as he finished the old one by netting twice in the 3-2 win over Warrington Rylands which saw his side lift the inaugural Pitching In Super Cup.

With two trophies now added to the cabinet since they last played a league match, Hornchurch now turn their attentions to the new Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division season, which they kick off at Horsham on Saturday.

The form of their star striker will give the Urchins confidence and Nash has made no secret of where he feels his side should be setting their sights in the coming months.

“Promotion has to be the aim,” he said. “It can’t not be after what we’ve done.

“We just need to stay together as a team, work hard and keep doing what we’re doing.

“With what we’ve done, every single player in that dressing room should believe we are untouchable on our day, which is massive for the season.

“Hopefully we have a big season ahead for the fans and the club.”

Nash’s brace consisted of contrasting strikes against Rylands, with a sublime 20-yard chip in the first half breaking the deadlock.

Liam Nash is congratulated after scoring for Hornchurch in the Pitching In Super Cup - Credit: Beat Media Group

His second was a touch more fortunate as a free-kick deflected off the wall to wrongfoot visiting goalkeeper Graeme McCall and put the Urchins back in front with five minutes to play following Ste Milne’s equaliser.

Sam Higgins’ header settled matters before Joseph Coveney pulled one back in injury time and Nash picked up man of the match honours in the clash supported by league partners Pitching In, a multi-million-pound grassroots sport investment programme.

“It’s nice to win more silverware,” Nash said. “Trophies don’t come around often so when they’re there, you have to go and get them and we’ve done that.

“The first one was striker’s instinct. The grass was a bit long and I saw the keeper off his line, so I just dinked it.

“Thankfully I then managed to scuff a free-kick which took a bit of the pressure off and allowed us to play the football we know we can.

“It’s nice for the fans and players to win another trophy and hopefully we can go on and do more big things.”

Liam Nash celebrates for Hornchurch - Credit: Leo Wilkinson Photography

*Ladbrokes, with the support of its owner Entain, has launched a multi-million pound investment programme, Pitching In, designed to support and promote grassroots sports. For more details see: https://entaingroup.com/sustainability/pitching-in/