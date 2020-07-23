Search

Leopards to become Wolves as part of big changes

PUBLISHED: 12:23 23 July 2020

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

It will be all change for Leopards Basketball heading into the new season.

After 25 seasons, the Big Cats will have a new name and permanent base from August as they become Oaklands College Wolves at St Albans College.

Leopards played most of their home games at Oaklands last season, but the move sees them become a full part of the Wolves who also compete in the Women’s British Basketball League as well as running nine junior sides in the national league and several teams in academy competitions.

It ends 25 seasons of Leopards basketball – one of the most famous names in the British game – and general manager Dave Ryan said: “It’s become clear over the last couple of years we simply couldn’t continue with our current model.

“Regular availability of venues has been a growing problem at a time when it’s getting increasingly expensive to be competitive in Division One.

“I think we should be immensely proud of what we achieved since we restarted our club in 2004, with six national titles and a reputation as stalwart in Division One.

“Even last season when we looked dead and buried, we turned things around because we were determined to finish our last season in the top flight. When I look at all of the clubs who’ve come and gone, we really achieved something special. and just because the name is changing doesn’t diminish that.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped the club over the years, especially Roger Davinson at the Brentwood Centre, it’s been a team effort.

“I’ve been researching the history of the club, it goes back to pre-World War I and there have been various incarnations. We’re about to start a new chapter and I’m sure the club will thrive with its new name and home.

“Oaklands are a fantastic club, we’ve worked with them for several years and our team have now become part of something bigger. I hope Leopards fans will come to St Albans and support the new-look club.”

The new-look Wolves will make further announcements regarding the 2020/21 season over the next week.

