Essex Leopards Sandiford named NBL player of the week

Asante Sandiford has been awarded the NBL Division One player-of-the-week award following his performance against Reading Rockets.

The American forward missed out on a rare triple-double by a single assist, with 13 rebounds and 29 points - 22 of which came in the first half - as the Big Cats completed a season sweep against their old rivals with a 93-78 victory.

It completed a good weekend for the big man as his 19 points, adding six rebounds and five assists helped Thomas Baker’s team to a 24-point victory at Manchester Magic, on Saturday.

Sandiford had praise for the rest of the Big Cats following Sunday’s win: “I appreciate my teammates finding me and allowing me to help us win this game.

“A lot of our guys were drained but we found a way to build off each other’s energy and battle with a hard fought Reading team.”

Leopards’ coach Thomas Baker was delighted that Sandiford had become the second Big Cat (Luke Mascall-Wright being the other) to win the award this season: “This recognition for Asante is excellent.

“He has been influential in our success this season and it is indicative to the run we have been.

“He consistently turns up ready to play and he is always looking for ways he and the team can be better.

“He is a credit to himself and a pleasure to coach.”