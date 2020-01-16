Search

Advanced search

Basketball: Leopards looking to tame Dragons

PUBLISHED: 15:30 16 January 2020

Action from the match between Leopards and Loughborough Riders (pic Nathan Cracknell)

Action from the match between Leopards and Loughborough Riders (pic Nathan Cracknell)

Archant

Essex & Herts Leopards continue their fight for Division One survival against Bradford Dragons on Saturday (5.45pm).

The Yorkshire club will arrive at Oaklands College in eighth place, with six wins from 13 games, as Leopards look to avenge an 86-77 loss in their earler meeting in October.

Chris Mellor's Dragons defeated Division Two North leaders Newcastle University 97-88 in the National Cup, before losing 87-77 at home against the all-conquering Solent Kestrels last weekend.

Leopards will be hoping for a repeat of last season's results between the teams as they won 91-79 at home but went down 100-85 on the road.

The game will also see Leopards up against point guard Albert Margai who helped them win the Division One title in 2015.

Leopards failed to build on a good start on Saturday as they went down 79-53 against Loughborough Riders at Oaklands.

You may also want to watch:

Four straight Prince Lartey points had given the Big Cats a 13-12 lead after six minutes but the visitors rattled off 12 straight points to take control and never trailed again.

The home side trailed 23-14 at the first break and despite treys from James Cummings and Ray Akpofure went into the locker room 40-25 down as Riders scored the final seven points of the half.

Another triple from Cummings followed by one from captain Chuck Duru made it a 10-point game with six third-period minutes gone, but former Leicester player Harrison Gamble answered from downtown to launch a 9-1 run from the visitors as they went into the final break with a 59-39 lead.

Jerelle Okoro opened the fourth period scoring but Jonas Dieterich hit a trey and the lead never dipped below 20 again as Riders closed out the win.

Cummings led Leopards' scoring for the first time with 12 points, but Lartey was the only other Big Cat in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds.

Duru and Okoro each scored nine points with the latter adding six boards in a game where the home side were out-rebounded 64-41.

A balanced Riders offence was led by 16 points and five rebounds from Gamble, with Dieterich adding 10 points and five boards as Jordan Santiago also had 10 points.

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Government report reveals how busy Havering’s stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Government report reveals how busy Havering’s stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Basketball: Leopards looking to tame Dragons

Action from the match between Leopards and Loughborough Riders (pic Nathan Cracknell)

West Ham expect to play Randolph but trio are doubtful for Everton clash

Darren Randolph has re-signed for the Hammers

Wigham feels defeat to Norwich was not fair on his Romford side

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch earn draw at Cray after FA Trophy disappointment

Tempers flare during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

Romford boss Tamplin is targeting League Two despite Cambridge City loss

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists