Search

Advanced search

Basketball: Leopards add Akpofure to line-up

PUBLISHED: 17:33 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 15 September 2019

Ray Akpofure has joined Leopards

Ray Akpofure has joined Leopards

Archant

Ray Akpofure has become the latest addition to the Leopards roster ahead of the new National League Division One season.

The six foot six inch forward joins from Division Two side Greenwich Titans where he led the London side to the 2016/17 Division Three championship, collecting the divisional Most Valuable Player award in the process.

Last season saw him average 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in Divsiion Two, with multiple games where he finished with a double-double in points and rebounds, while scoring 47 points in a two-point loss to Ipswich.

He made his Leopards debut in the 89-76 defeat against Team USA Select, finishing with 17 points and nine points in 21 minutes, and is delighted to sign for the Big Cats, saying: "It's a real pleasure being here. There's so much positivity around the club, from the players, the coaching staff and fan base.

"I've enjoyed every second so far and I can't wait to bring my energy, hard work and determination to the team. I'm really excited and can't wait for the first game."

Coach Thomas Baker added: "Ray is an excellent addition for us. Straight away he has become an integral part of our line-up and is great to have around the rest of the group.

You may also want to watch:

"In the friendly against USA select his ability to score and get on the glass is something that really impressed me and I am looking forward to working with Ray this season."

Leopards first road game of the campaign saw them suffer a 117-79 defeat at Worthing Thunder on Saturday.

The Big Cats converted just 36 per cent of their field goal attempts and only four of 23 three-pointers to slip to defeat in their second pre-season game.

A poor end to the first period saw Leopards go scoreless for more than five minutes as the hosts poured in 16 points, and there was no way back against a Thunder side packed with firepower.

Hafeez Abdul caused the hosts numerous problems in a 22-point, seven-rebound game, adding a pair of steals and assists. Prince Larty added 14 points and four assists, while Akpofure was a rebound away from a double-double with 12 points.

Baker said: "While the game didn't go as we had hoped, there were a lots of things to take away from the game that we will be working on in practice.

"Now is not the time for panic, it is important that we focus on moving forward and addressing areas that we need to improve together and understand the process of us getting better in we have identified of significant importance for us."

The Big Cats complete their pre-season campaign on when they visit Reading Rockets on Sunday (5pm).

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Basketball: Leopards add Akpofure to line-up

Ray Akpofure has joined Leopards

Cricket: Essex concentrating on Surrey test

Essex players huddle during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

Daggers boss Taylor delighted to make it seven unbeaten

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Isthmian League: Romford 1 Great Wakering Rovers 4

Romford Manager, Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

National League: Bracknell Bees 5 Raiders 4

Blaho Novak celebrates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists