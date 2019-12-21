Ice hockey: Leeds 4 Raiders 5

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders skated to a vital victory over National League basement boys Leeds in Coventry on Saturday.

Erik Piatak put the visitors ahead, slipping the puck through the skates of Sam Gospel, who had registered a shut out when his side won 4-0 at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre earlier in the season, but Leeds levelled after a turnover in the Raiders zone.

Ollie Baldock restored the Raiders lead in the second half of the first period, but the home side hit back on a power play to square matters for a second time before the break.

And Raiders could not capitalise on a man advantage of their own towards the end of the opening session, although they did move 3-2 up through Piatak when Leeds fell foul of the officials again in the middle period.

Blaho Novak then struck to put Raiders 4-2 up, but the Chiefs hit back with their third goal of the night and killed off a penalty before the second interval.

Just over five minutes of the final period had been played when Leeds squared matters once more, but Raiders took the lead for a third time through JJ Pitchley and killed off a late penalty as they held on for the points.

They will hope to provide some pre-Christmas cheer when they return to home ice in Romford to host Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday, with a 5.15pm face-off.