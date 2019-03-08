Search

Ice hockey: Lee Valley 2 Raiders 10

PUBLISHED: 20:11 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:11 24 March 2019

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders skated to a comfortable Division Two success at bottom club Lee Valley on Sunday.

Barely two minutes had been played when Brandon Webster put Raiders ahead in east London and Samuel Austin doubled the advantage from Matt Brown’s pass in the eighth minute.

But Lions hit back with a power play goal from Tomas Hnilica just before the midway point of the opening period, assisted by Joe Berry and Dexter Crawford, and that was how it stayed as Raiders dominated the shot count 17-7 before the first break.

Tommy Huggett made it 3-1 in the 26th minute, assisted by Webster and captain Sam Roberts, and Raiders added a fourth just past the midway mark while shorthanded as Webster scored from Ewan Hill’s pass.

George Gell made it 5-1 just 16 seconds later, but Hnilica replied with his second goal of the night towards the end of the middle session.

Raiders doubled their tally in the final period, as Jake Hall and Austin added the next two goals to make it 7-2, with Webster, Huggett, Hill and Brown picking up the assists on their respective efforts.

Huggett got in on the act again with a power play goal for their eighth, after Webster and Gell had combined, and Hill scored the ninth from Roberts and Webster with just over a minute remaining.

Gell took Raiders into double figures with assists from Ellie Wakeling and Huggett with only 30 seconds remaining as they outshot the hosts 59-27 and claimed their 14th win of the campaign, with one more trip to Oxford City Stars to come next weekend.

