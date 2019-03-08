Law triumphs on Upminster Captain's Day

Alex Law (centre) succeeded dad Ian (left) as champion at Upminster Golf Club's Captain's Day (pic: Ian Law) Archant

Youngster succeeds his father as winner of competition

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster Golf Club's Alex Law had something to celebrate after winning their Captain's Day event after 28 tense holes.

A total of 120 golfers entered the event and at the end of proceedings, both Law and Sam Tawse were involved in a tie at the top of the leaderboard.

You may also want to watch:

That meant a play-off was needed to decide the victor, with the two youngsters both playing a further four holes.

Law held his nerve and managed to birdie the par-five 17th hole, which put him one point ahead of Tawse.

The pair then headed down the par-three 18th and with both hitting the green before finishing the hole in regulation, Law was crowned the victor.

Following the conclusion of play, Ken Rhodes presented both Law and Tawse with their prizes on the patio of the Upminster clubhouse.

By winning this year's event, Law followed in the footsteps of father Ian who triumphed in last year's edition.