Lavender ‘ecstatic’ to net her spot on England squad for World Indoor Championships

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2019

Victoria Lavender is in the England under-21 squad for the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa (pic Sue Lavender)

Victoria Lavender is in the England under-21 squad for the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa (pic Sue Lavender)

Havering’s Victoria Lavender has been celebrating recently after being selected to represent England under-21s for a second time at the World Indoor Nets Championships, writes Lee Power.

Former St Edwards pupil Lavender travelled to Wellington, New Zealand in 2016 to compete in the competition and was the youngest member of the squad, celebrating her 18th birthday on the final day of the tournament.

And Lavender will now head to South Africa in August to play for England under-21s once again, with mum Sue saying: “She is ecstatic to be selected to represent England for a second time at th World Indoor Nets Championships.

“She has many amazing memories (of 2016), however standing with the team wearing her England dress while the national anthem was being played was the proudest moment.

“She has been training in Birmingham since being selected for the long squad and the final touring squad was released last Saturday and she is over the moon to be named in the final under-21 squad to compete in South Africa.”

Indoor Netball, or Nets as it is now known, is a variation of netball that is fast, non-stop and very tactical.

Although there are similarities with the rules of standard seven-a-side netball, there are a number of differences as well, with the most obvious being the fact that games are played within an enclosed high tension cage, or ‘nets’.

“Training will continue, mainly in Birmingham, in preparation for the tour to Capte Town,” added Sue.

“Victoria is looking forward to competing against the under-21 teams from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia again.”

After finishing her studies at St Edwards, Lavender went to Barking Abbey’s well-known netball academy and is currently working at Romford’s Marshalls Park Academy, where she is a learning support assistant and coaches the year seven netball team.

The opportunity to play at the World Championships is self-funded and she is looking for support in raising funds from individuals or sponsorship from companies.

Anyone interested in helping can visit her fund-raising page at gofundme.com/victoria039s-journey-to-represent-england-nets.

Lavender ‘ecstatic’ to net her spot on England squad for World Indoor Championships

Victoria Lavender is in the England under-21 squad for the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa (pic Sue Lavender)

