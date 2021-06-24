Harold Wood go bottom, Upminster win, Gidea Park remain top

Published: 8:19 AM June 24, 2021

Craig Perrin hits 4 runs for Harold Wood during Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Wood crashed to yet another defeat as they lost by nine wickets to Billericay to send them to the bottom of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division table.

Captain Craig Perrin lost the toss and saw Wood put into bat, where they were bowled out for 47 in tricky conditions with Billericay’s Robert Rayner (6-24) doing most of the damage.

In reply, Billericay cruised to 48-1 thanks to Matthew Bell (35) and Saurav Prabhakar (8) to seal 20 points in the basement battle.

Wood travel to eighth-placed Belhus on Saturday as they desperately look to start picking up more points and climb away from danger.

Neighbours Upminster sealed a three-wicket victory over Horndon-on-the-Hill to move up to second in the Division One table.

Kiran Kullar and James Evans of Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Stand-in captain James Aggio-Brewe won the toss and elected to field first where they restricted their opponents to 201-7.

Jack Walsh (54) and Paul Bennett (65) were the stand-out performers for Horndon with Upminster bowlers Oliver Peck (3-30) and Billy Wright (2-29) putting in good displays with the ball.

Upminster then reached their target in 46.3 overs thanks to the likes of Tom Daniels (29), Kiran Kullar (31), James Evans (33), Harry Jenkins (53), and Aggio-Brewe (35).

Upminter play host to Buckhurst Hill this weekend as they look to build on that result and keep putting pressure on leaders Fives & Heronians.

Gidea Park & Romford also bagged a win in Division Two as they beat Orsett and Thurrock by four wickets.

Sam Hewitt of Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first but they were bowled out for 118 thanks to Will Chuter (4-33) and Jamal Francis (3-12) with Orsett’s top batsman being Kirk Laws (45) from the lower order.

Francis’ men then scored 121-6 in reply with Sam Hewitt (57) leading the charge with strong support from Frankie Hazel (18) and Callum Poultney (15).

Park remain top of the pile as they prepare to welcome Westcliff-on-Sea to Gallows Corner on Saturday looking to extend their advantage.

In Division Three, Chris Haylett took 6-28 to help Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower to a 37-run win over Woodford Green but Rainham and Hornchurch Athletic lost to Bentley and Old Brentwoods respectively after both were held to 144 in their 50 overs.



