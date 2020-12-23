News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood Runners in action ahead of latest restrictions

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:00 PM December 23, 2020   
Harold Wood Running Club

Harold Wood Running club members taking part in a virtual Christmas race - Credit: Harold Wood Running Club

Harold Wood Running Club were in action just before the capital was plunged into new tier 4 restrictions. 

Pete Jackson obtained a new personal best time in the Edinburgh Virtual Marathon while Andy Leonard achieved a new record of 19 minutes and 26 seconds for a 5k run and Andy Page broke his time at the Chase the Moon 10k run with a time of 42.11. 

The club also had two teams enter the Chelmsford Christmas Scramble, which was a fun 10K route looking for Christmas themed clues around Chelmsford. A festive dress code was encouraged. 

Team one included Louise and Pete Marshall and Tracy and Brynley Giddings while team two was made up of Alan Woodroof, Mike Westmore, Leanne Mitchell, Lynsey, Susan and Allan Munns. 

Harold Wood Runners also completed their final virtual relay race of the year with a Christmas themed baton race. 

