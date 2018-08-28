Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Last call for Havering Sports Council awards

PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 December 2018

All the winners from the 2017 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

All the winners from the 2017 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering Sports Council have issued a last call for nominations for the borough’s annual sports awards.

With eight categories which cover both officials and sports participants of all age groups and both genders, there is something for everyone.

And with valuable prizes, including cash amounts in three categories, the awards reward the borough’s top sporting achievers during the year, and also officials for longer periods of honorary service.

Finalists will be invited to a presentation buffet at Upminster Golf Club, sponsored by McDonalds of Romford, on Monday February 11, in the presence of His Worshipful The Mayor of Havering Councillor Dilip Patel, when winners and runners-up will be announced and presentations made by dignitaries and sponsors’ representatives.

Nomination forms are available in libraries, sports centres and other public buildings as well as on the Havering Sports Council website.

Closing date is Monday January 7.

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Most Read

Change of plans for site of former hotel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Flood warnings for River Otter and Sid

#includeImage($article, 225)

High street store reopens after a month of closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sidmouth mum releases children’s book that encourages next generation to protect planet

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sidmouth landmark to close as crucial restoration begins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Last call for Havering Sports Council awards

All the winners from the 2017 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Entries open for Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers

Entres are now open for this year's Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers (pic: Essex FA)

Zampa to make Essex return for 2019 Vitality Blast season

Adam Zampa of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders forward Pitchley is looking to end year on high at new Sapphire ‘fortress’

JJ Pitchley celebrates his game winning goal against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Urchins boss Stimson wants three points for Christmas

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists