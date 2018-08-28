Last call for Havering Sports Council awards

All the winners from the 2017 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering Sports Council have issued a last call for nominations for the borough’s annual sports awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With eight categories which cover both officials and sports participants of all age groups and both genders, there is something for everyone.

And with valuable prizes, including cash amounts in three categories, the awards reward the borough’s top sporting achievers during the year, and also officials for longer periods of honorary service.

Finalists will be invited to a presentation buffet at Upminster Golf Club, sponsored by McDonalds of Romford, on Monday February 11, in the presence of His Worshipful The Mayor of Havering Councillor Dilip Patel, when winners and runners-up will be announced and presentations made by dignitaries and sponsors’ representatives.

Nomination forms are available in libraries, sports centres and other public buildings as well as on the Havering Sports Council website.

Closing date is Monday January 7.