Ice Hockey: Raiders get Lack back on board

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 May 2019

Raiders forward Alan Lack in action (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders will have another familiar face back on their bench for the 2019/20 National League Division One season after Alan Lack agreed to return to the Romford club.

Lack scored eight goals and 12 assists in 12 appearances for the newly formed team in Division Two last season, while continuing his recovery from a nasty injury.

And Raiders are delighted to have him on board once again, with a club spokesman saying: "'Lacky' is the kind of player that every club in the National League, let alone our league, would want.

"We know his style of play makes him a huge fan favourite, wherever he plays. He's now a local lad, with a young family who love to watch him play the game, so this fit is perfect for everyone.

"After an horrific facial injury cut short his 2017/18 season, whilst Raiders played in Lee Valley, Alan signed with the junior NIHL2 team for last season, until he had to take some time out of the game, whilst he had surgery to repair the damage he sustained the previous season.

"Now a fully fit Alan Lack is looking to make up for the last two seasons he's had cut short."

The 26-year-old Lack admitted he is hoping to play a bigger role next season, saying: "It's going to be nice to be playing hockey again, as the past two seasons have been hard on me and my family.

"I'm now back to full fitness and looking forward to proving a few people wrong and helping push the team on during what is going to be an extremely tough season for us."

