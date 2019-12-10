Search

Snooker: King thanks wife for improved form

PUBLISHED: 08:20 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 10 December 2019

Mark King in action (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Mark King believes he has his wife to thank for his upturn in form after booking his place in round two of the 19.com Scottish Open.

The Romford potter breezed past Jak Jones 4-1 after compiling breaks of 69 and 86, building on his impressive performance in this summer's Riga Masters where he reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Matthew Selt.

But it could have been different for the world number 43, who admits he had a certain somebody to thank when his attention diverted away from snooker earlier this year.

"I got a bit of the golf bug at the beginning of the season, and I just didn't want to play anymore," the 45-year-old said.

"The last four competitions my preparation was awful. I was playing too much golf and not enough snooker, and it affected my ranking and that's why I've lost a few first-round games.

"But my missus had a little chat with me and basically said 'you've got to sort your life out,' and now I've got my head down and I'm more focused and I'm putting the hours in.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm still enjoying my snooker, though. Whatever happens here, I'll go home knowing I've put the hours and the effort in.

"If I win it, brilliant, if I don't, I'm not going home thinking 'I could have practiced more,' so I'm ready to fight."

King reached the last 32 in last month's Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican, going down to a close-fought 6-4 defeat to world number four Neil Robertson in the first Triple Crown event of the season.

But his attention now turns to the Home Nations series, where he hopes a positive showing will stand him in good stead for 2020.

"I feel like I'm in the competition now, so I'll go again on Wednesday and play against whoever that may be," he added.

"I've got to try and sustain those practice hours in 2020, especially in this day and age, where you just can't get away with going to events and not practicing properly because it will bite you.

"Everyone is practicing so hard, so it has been a bit silly on my behalf, but that's just something you have to go through."

*Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with studio analysis from Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White.

