Killerwhales youngsters get chance to shine during first annual Sunrise Gala at club

PUBLISHED: 11:15 03 August 2019

Killerwhales youngsters face the camera at their first annual Sunrise Gala

Killerwhales youngsters face the camera at their first annual Sunrise Gala

Archant

Hornchurch-based Killerwhales Swimming Club took part in the first annual Sunrise Gala at the weekend.

A group of 37 youngsters took part in the event, organised to give those aged seven to 11 the chance to experience competitive racing and prepare them for licenced meets.

And all tackled three of the 50m sprints, with Joshua Kicks coming out on top in two of the three in the seven-year-old boys' category, as Charlie Calero-Smith took first place in breaststroke.

Maisy Jeffery celebrated a hat-trick of top places in the girls' category and it was a similar story in the eight-year-old group as Kavith Thanthirogoda and Summer Smith claimed clean sweeps.

Smith proved herself as one to watch with the fastest times in 50m freestyle (39.57) and backstroke (47.48) across all age groups.

The nine-year-old category saw Emily Francis and Mille Middleton take top spots for the girls, with Toby Keegan and Luca Baumslag-Grisi taking top spots for the boys.

Baumslag-Grisi also recorded the fastest 50m breaststroke time of the day in just 54.22.

There were hat-tricks of wins in the 10-year-old age group for Stanley Pigott and Karolinka Wojewodka, with both swimming impressively throughout.

And Abigail Dickinson took top spot in the 11-year-old girls' 50m breaststroke as Sophie Patis-Stannard finished first in both the 50m freestyle and backstroke sprints.

The morning event was rounded off with all of the young swimmers taking part in a relay race finale supported by top competitive squad swimmers from the Killerwhales.

Everyone was rewarded with a well-deserved doughnut and an excitement for more racing next season.

*Killerwhales Swimming Club has 30 years of experience, providing opportunity for children and young people to excel in swimming in the London Borough of Havering.

The club caters for the very youngest through to their Masters section and pride themselves on being a club for children and young people who want to achieve their potential in competitive swimming.

Anyone interestd in joining the club can email membership.kwsc.uk@gmail.com for more details.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

