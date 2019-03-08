Killerwhales youngsters get chance to shine during first annual Sunrise Gala at club

Hornchurch-based Killerwhales Swimming Club took part in the first annual Sunrise Gala at the weekend.

A group of 37 youngsters took part in the event, organised to give those aged seven to 11 the chance to experience competitive racing and prepare them for licenced meets.

And all tackled three of the 50m sprints, with Joshua Kicks coming out on top in two of the three in the seven-year-old boys' category, as Charlie Calero-Smith took first place in breaststroke.

Maisy Jeffery celebrated a hat-trick of top places in the girls' category and it was a similar story in the eight-year-old group as Kavith Thanthirogoda and Summer Smith claimed clean sweeps.

Smith proved herself as one to watch with the fastest times in 50m freestyle (39.57) and backstroke (47.48) across all age groups.

The nine-year-old category saw Emily Francis and Mille Middleton take top spots for the girls, with Toby Keegan and Luca Baumslag-Grisi taking top spots for the boys.

Baumslag-Grisi also recorded the fastest 50m breaststroke time of the day in just 54.22.

There were hat-tricks of wins in the 10-year-old age group for Stanley Pigott and Karolinka Wojewodka, with both swimming impressively throughout.

And Abigail Dickinson took top spot in the 11-year-old girls' 50m breaststroke as Sophie Patis-Stannard finished first in both the 50m freestyle and backstroke sprints.

The morning event was rounded off with all of the young swimmers taking part in a relay race finale supported by top competitive squad swimmers from the Killerwhales.

Everyone was rewarded with a well-deserved doughnut and an excitement for more racing next season.

*Killerwhales Swimming Club has 30 years of experience, providing opportunity for children and young people to excel in swimming in the London Borough of Havering.

The club caters for the very youngest through to their Masters section and pride themselves on being a club for children and young people who want to achieve their potential in competitive swimming.

Anyone interestd in joining the club can email membership.kwsc.uk@gmail.com for more details.