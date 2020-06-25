Search

Advanced search

Killerwhales funding boost from Swimathon Foundation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 June 2020

Killerwhales face the camera

Killerwhales face the camera

Archant

Killerwhales Swimming Club has received vital funding from the Swimathon Foundation.

The Havering club applied for the grant as part of a Covid-19 Relief Fund, to mitigate loss of income while pools are closed and sessions unable to take place.

Primarily coaching competitive swimming to children through to the Masters age group, Killerwhales also teach children how to swim.

With the coronavirus outbreak preventing the use of swimming pools, the club have been running well-attended virtual land training sessions and setting daily challenges for swimmers.

The Swimathon Foundation grant will help to support this activity and bridge the gap once pools re-open and club secretary Leon Shanahan said: “Obviously, we’ve had no swimming since the end of March, and since April a majority of parents have stopped their squad fees.

“Some are continuing to pay to help support the club, and we are continuing to pay some teachers and our head coach because that is all they’ve got is this job in swimming.

“They don’t get paid a lot of money, but the funding we have got from Swimathon is going towards them and our public liability insurance which we had to pay at the end of April for the whole year.

You may also want to watch:

“More importantly we have been doing land training with our personal trainer who takes one of our session every Saturday in a normal training week, but we’ve been able to set up a Zoom account and do three sessions a week for all squads.

“That has been a fantastic effort to keep the club and the swimmers active with challenges every day. It has basically allowed us to pay her and keep the club going and keep the club together.”

Swimathon Foundation announced £50,000 worth of grants had been awarded to over 100 swimming clubs, swimming schools and independent aquatic organisations last week.

Chair Anthony Kendall OBE added: “In these difficult times for all swimming organisations, the Swimathon Foundation has been determined to play its part in supporting those smaller, local groups that are the foundation of swimming participation throughout the UK.

“We’ve been taken aback by the number of people who need help during these unprecedented times and that is why we have increased our overall donation to £50,000. Swimming is a vital community activity and we are proud to play our part.”

The Swimathon Foundation is a ‘force for good’ in communities in the UK and its main pool-based ‘Swimathon’ has raised over £50million for charity in 33 years.

The UK’s biggest pool-based recreational swimming event runs annually at 600 pools in the UK and 750,000 people have taken part since the first event in 1986. This year’s event is scheduled to take place later in the year.

For more information visit swimathonfoundation.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Killerwhales funding boost from Swimathon Foundation

Killerwhales face the camera

West Ham’s Ngakia, Zabaleta, Sanchez set for June 30 exits

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Such hails Harmer as county cricket’s spin king – hoping he gets international chance

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex on their way to the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Daggers eagerly await updated plans for when new season may start

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020