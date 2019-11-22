Search

Swimming: Killerwhales make splash at club championships

PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 November 2019

Archie Piggott on the blocks (pic Dominic Jeffery)

Archant

Killerwhales youngsters battled it out for honours at their club championships at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in Romford at the weekend.

More than 80 squad members aged eight to 16 competed in 26 events, with some racing for the first time.

And the gala was also an opportunity for swimmers to set personal best times and achieve qualification times for regional competition which starts in the New Year.

Lewis Hall, Isabella Reilly and Evie Gadsdon all qualified for the 50m breaststroke in their age groups, with Stanley Pigott qualifying for both the 50m and 100m.

Charlie Gadsdon gained his 100m breaststroke entry time, while Emily Ferreira and Hope Powell set great times to qualify in the 200m freestyle and Powell went on to gain another two qualifying times in other races.

A number of swimmers, already set for regional races, achieved new Essex qualifying event times including Luca Baumslag-Grisi, Henry Morgan, Holly Gadsdon, Scarlett Strange, Niamh Stevenson, Ruby Le May, Luca Biagioni, Maisie Lawn, Chloe Keegan, Miguel Newman, Brooke Woodhouse, Archie Pigott, Christopher Charnick, Olivia Humphrey and Thomas Dudman.

Tom Steadman swam particularly well, gaining entry times for three new events - the 100m freestyle and butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

And another of the club records was broken, with Archie Pigott's time of 2.15.58 in the 12-year-old boys' short course 200m freestyle beating the previous mark set more than eight years ago.

A total of 45 swimmers now have Essex qualifying times in 188 events, with one further gala in which to compete before the end of the qualifying period for the regional finals.

Killerwhales Swim Club has 30 years of experience, providing opportunity for children and young people to excel in swimming in Havering. More information is available at killerwhalessc.com.

