Finnish forward Kauhanen reveals all-time favourite Raiders roster

Timo Kauhanen in action for Romford Raiders at Rom Valley Way Archant

Former Raiders import Timo Kauhanen is the latest former player to pick his all-time favourite roster from his days with the club.

Mikko Nurminen Mikko Nurminen

The Finnish forward joined in 1996, while studying in London, and helped Troy Walkington’s young side to the English League Division One South title.

And he also won the English Premier League Cup under coach Shaun McFadyen in 2002 as he went on to score 86 goals and 165 assists in 132 appearances for the club over five seasons.

“This is a hard one – I’m sure I have forgotten some great players here and couldn’t fit all the great guys into this that would deserve to be there,” he said.

“But all these players are very good players and I had some great times and memories with them.”

Tyrone Miller goes on the attack Tyrone Miller goes on the attack

In goal, Kauhanen picked his fellow Finn Mikko Nurminen, who played 70 matches and won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in both of his seasons in gold and blue, and Chris Douglas, who played 119 times over four seasons.

On the blue line, Kauhanan selected British quartet Ben Pitchley (582 games), McFadyen (259), Tyrone Miller (395) and James Grimstead (94), as well as fellow countrymen Jani Lehtovaara, who scored 79 points in 91 games, and Jani Mertanen, who had 28 points in just 12 games during the 1999-2000 campaign.

And his forward lines included four Brits in all-time leading points scorer and appearance holder Danny Marshall (1586 in 926 games), Rich Tomalin (372 points in 423), Jon Beckett (247 in 215) and Billy Rawles (146 in 72), as well as Canadian Jason Rushton (96 in 30) and American James Duval (91 in 46).

Jani Lehtovaara Jani Lehtovaara

The remaining three forward spots went to Finnish trio Jaakko Komulainen (157 in 115), Ville Lilja (22 in 12) and Tedy Salutskij, who scored eight points in just five games in 1998-99.

Kauhanen also nominated Walkington as coach of his favourite Raiders and sent his best wishes to all.

