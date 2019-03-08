Junior Raiders celebrate upsetting hosts to win Kingston tournament in penalty shoot-out drama

The Romford Junior Raiders under-15s upset the odds to win the Kingston tournament in Hull at the weekend.

And the club's under-13s almost made it a double, but lost their semi-final to the hosts.

Having only just completed their first season back in the English Leagues, in Division Three, the club's elder group began their bid with a 1-1 draw against Coventry as Kaloyan Popov netted.

Theybeat Whitley 6-0 thanks to goals from Tjay Anderson (2), Popov, Michael Matasciuk, Charlie Cooper and Sonny Boswell and Popov's brace sealed a 2-0 win over Solihull.

Matasciuk's goal was in vain in a 2-1 loss to Kingston, but the Romford youngsters bounced back to beat Milton Keynes 7-0, with seven different goalscorers as Anderson, Zion Felician, Nicky Brick, Lewis Cox, Brynley Capps, Tommy Talbot and Olly Wagg all found the net.

And they romped to a 12-0 win over Blackburn in their final group match as Anderson, Popov and Archie Salisbury scored two goals apiece, with Matasciuk, Cox, Capps, Wagg and Billy Thorpe also on target before the mercy rule - which sees no further goals officially counted beyond 12 - was applied.

That set up a semi-final with Solihull, with Anderson hitting a hat-trick in a 6-0 Raiders victory as Popov, Talbot and Cooper struck again, but the final with Kingston proved to be a tense affair that went to overtime.

And after neither side could fine a winner, Anderson and Matasciuk netted in a penalty shoot-out to silence the hosts.

The younger squad began with a 5-0 loss to Coventry but rebounded to beat Haringey 6-1 as Wagg scored four times and Capps netted twice, then repeated the scoreline against Milton Keynes.

Wagg netted four more times, as Caps and Leon Raj also found the target, and the fourth game ended in a 10-1 win over Blackburn, as Wagg scored four more!

Capps added a hat-trick, with Lucas Marsh, Eden Rolfe and Callum Kelly also getting on the scoresheet, and there were more goals for Wagg (2), Capps and Bray Harris in a 4-0 victory over Solihull.

Despite alling 2-0 down against Kingston, Raiders saw Vincent Quilter (2), Wagg, Lucas Marsh and Riley Parker hit back to seal a 5-2 win, only for their rivals to gain revenge with a 2-0 win in the semi-final.

Head coach Ben Pitchley said: "With us only being a one-year-old club, we entered the Kingston tournament as an end-of-season celebration for the age groups.

"These events take a lot of planning and organising on the teams' part and we wouldn't have been able to do this without the managers and coaching staff working tirelessly behind the scenes.

"To come away winning the under-15 age group and narrowly losing in the semi-final with the under-13s was fantastic for the club as a whole.

"And with the under-11s playing up there this weekend, it brings the season to a brilliant end for the club."