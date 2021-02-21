Romford's Johnny Fisher wins professional debut in style
Popular Romford heavyweight Johnny Fisher got off to the perfect start in the professional ranks with a powerful first-round stoppage of Matt Gordon at Wembley Arena on Saturday.
'The Romford Bull' marked his pro debut with a destructive display as he floored Gordon on two occasions in the opening round.
Former Marshalls Park Academy and Coopers Coborn pupil Fisher made a fast start, throwing crunching combinations from the opening bell, and a string of right hands sent Gordon toppling onto the ropes.
Sensing the finish was near, Fisher quickly clubbed Gordon back to the canvas, and referee Ian John-Lewis soon waved off the fight.
“It’s unbelievable," said Fisher. "I know I’ve had a massive build-up; I’ve had Lennox Lewis sending me messages and Tyson Fury sending me messages. I had a lot of pressure on me, but I’ve shown that I can handle that pressure.
"All credit to Matt Gordon, but I bowled him over in one round. Normally heavyweights are doing it in two, three or four rounds, so I’ve done a good job.
"Nobody needs to get unnecessarily hurt. I knew that I had him hurt when I first got him down. It was only a matter of time, so the ref did the right thing.
"I felt right and I felt comfortable, more comfortable than any of my amateur fights. I belong here, and I’ve got to prove that I belong here every time I fight.
"I’ve got a very long way to go, I know I’m only just beginning. Let’s just see how far we can go. I live and breathe boxing. I love training. I’d do it every single day of the week if I was allowed.
"I’ve got great people around me. There’s things I need to work on but I’ve showed my power tonight.”