Romford's Johnny Fisher wins professional debut in style

Published: 9:10 AM February 21, 2021

Johnny Fisher knocks down Matt Gordon in the first round at Wembley Arena

Popular Romford heavyweight Johnny Fisher got off to the perfect start in the professional ranks with a powerful first-round stoppage of Matt Gordon at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

'The Romford Bull' marked his pro debut with a destructive display as he floored Gordon on two occasions in the opening round.

Johnny Fisher on his ring walk - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Former Marshalls Park Academy and Coopers Coborn pupil Fisher made a fast start, throwing crunching combinations from the opening bell, and a string of right hands sent Gordon toppling onto the ropes.

Sensing the finish was near, Fisher quickly clubbed Gordon back to the canvas, and referee Ian John-Lewis soon waved off the fight.

“It’s unbelievable," said Fisher. "I know I’ve had a massive build-up; I’ve had Lennox Lewis sending me messages and Tyson Fury sending me messages. I had a lot of pressure on me, but I’ve shown that I can handle that pressure.

"All credit to Matt Gordon, but I bowled him over in one round. Normally heavyweights are doing it in two, three or four rounds, so I’ve done a good job.

"Nobody needs to get unnecessarily hurt. I knew that I had him hurt when I first got him down. It was only a matter of time, so the ref did the right thing.

"I felt right and I felt comfortable, more comfortable than any of my amateur fights. I belong here, and I’ve got to prove that I belong here every time I fight.

Johnny Fisher celebrates his debut win over Matt Gordon - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"I’ve got a very long way to go, I know I’m only just beginning. Let’s just see how far we can go. I live and breathe boxing. I love training. I’d do it every single day of the week if I was allowed.

"I’ve got great people around me. There’s things I need to work on but I’ve showed my power tonight.”

