Romford boxer Johnny Fisher's popularity rising with knockout win

Johnny Fisher’s popularity will keep on rising if he keeps on putting in knockout performances as he did at The O2 on Saturday.

Around an estimated 1,400 of his fans from his hometown Romford and surrounding areas made the short trip to North Greenwich to witness the 22-year-old 6ft 5inch heavyweight impressively stop his Spanish opponent with 21 fights of experience, Alvaro Terrero, in two rounds.

The former Spanish heavyweight title challenger was trying to smother Fisher’s accuracy in the opening round as soon as he ran out of ideas the Romford Bull took full control in the second round.

The towel from the Spaniard’s corner was thrown immediately after they saw their man land on the canvas for the third time. Referee Sean McAvoy eventually counted Terrero out in 2:06.

Johnny Fisher in action against Alvaro Terrero - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Fisher, who now moves to 4-0, was completely overwhelmed by the huge support he received last Saturday in south east London.

“It was electric out there,” Fisher told Matchroom Boxing. “I’ve never experienced anything like before like that in my life.

“It’s a new experience going out there in front of that many people because I’ve never boxed in a crowd that big before but its testament to the support I have.”

Fisher, who is trained by Mark Tibbs, did praise Torres and described the moment when he ended his evening.

“I knew we’ve talked about it in the build up to get him (Torres) around the earholes and around the side with that looping right hand – that eventually paid dividends at the end.

“I could have started a bit cleaner and started a bit fresher but nothing is going to be perfect and walking out to a crowd like that, maybe the nerves did get into me a little bit but I’ll always be honest at where I’m at and I’ll do that again and again.

"And every time I’ll do it I’ll get more comfortable so I’m only going to get better and I’m going to fulfil my potential.”

The ex-Marshalls Park Academy student will now await his next fight as he continues to show off his talent in the ring.