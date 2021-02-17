News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Romford Bull' to make debut against Matt Gordon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM February 17, 2021   
Johnny Fisher with Joe Joyce in Las Vegas

Johnny Fisher with Joe Joyce in Las Vegas - Credit: Archant

Boxer Johnny "The Romford Bull" Fisher is set to make his professional heavyweight debut against Matt Gordon this weekend at Wembley Arena. 

The 21-year-old has limited amateur experience due to studying at university and playing rugby instead, but will now make his debut on the undercard of Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan live on Sky Sports on Saturday. 

Gordon, 36, is from West Bromwich. He has a record of 2 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw. 

Fisher, a former Coopers Sixth form and Marshall’s Park student, has been training in Las Vegas and Fuerteventura with big name boxers throughout the past year to prepare for his bout. 

He will be hoping he can get his professional career off to a strong start as he looks to start making a name for himself in the sport after being signed to Matchroom Boxing in 2020. 

