'Romford Bull' Fisher focused on future after fantastic Fight Camp win

Romford heavyweight prospect Johnny Fisher gave his family a night to remember during his second-round demolition job on Danny Whitaker at Matchroom Sport Headquarters in Brentwood.

The towering 6ft 5in, 22-year-old, promoted by Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn, was all over Yorkshire-based Whitaker throughout the second round, dropping him twice, before referee Lee Every stepped in at 1:09.

The bout was part of a five-fight card that saw stablemate Kid Galahad claim the vacant IBF world featherweight title after stunning Jazza Dickens in the 11th round.

Fisher advanced to 3-0 and was delighted with his performance, hoping to get more of his army of fans watching his future bouts.

“It felt fantastic especially in front of some of my supporters here,” said Fisher, who is trained by respected coach Mark Tibbs at Origin Gym, Rainham.

“In the future we’ll get a lot more in. It was great to have that little taste of what the future can hold. Respect to Danny Whitaker, a great man and a great opponent. I’m ready for the next step.

!I feel like I prepared better for this fight than any of my previous fights – especially with Mark being back. I’ve got a great assistant trainer in Steve Andrews. We’ve got a long way to go but I’m in a good place.

“My mum and dad are here, and my brothers are here. It’s brilliant. My little sister is at home. We’re going to have a nice Chinese now and celebrate.

!I think it’s the confidence that you can take from knowing that you have prepared well. Lennox Lewis sent me a message before my debut, ‘the more I prepare, the less I worry’, and that was testament to the work that we’ve been doing in the gym.

“I’ve definitely calmed down from the second fight. I think it’s different when you’ve got someone with a winning record in there. I’ve got a long long way to go to calm myself down and box on the back foot, but I know I can box on the back foot because I’ve showed it before in sparring.

"Doing it in the ring is another thing and that’s why we have a process. I’m only 22-years-old and I’ve got to build. You’ve got to stay humble and you’ve got to stay ready.

"We all know in our area about Mark Tibbs and his dad and how great they are. It's not just that he's my boxing trainer, we're good friends and we get on really well.

"He said to me once that it's like we've known each other forever and it is. It's brilliant to be working with someone who is such a legend in the sport. Boxing is a very brutal sport and it can end at any time for anyone, especially at heavyweight.

"You've got to have respect for all of your opponents. You've got to be ready for anything, and the best way to be is to be honest."