Johnny Fisher - aka 'The Romford Bull' - visits former school with gifts

Published: 8:00 AM October 14, 2021

Former Marshalls Park Academy student Johnny Fisher paid a special visit to his old school with gifts and free tickets for his next fight.

The 21-year-old heavyweight known as "The Romford Bull" gave the school a pair of framed shorts, which will be put on the wall.

A framed pair of shorts from boxer Johnny Fisher - Credit: MPA PE department

Fisher also handed one lucky pupil a t-shirt and some free tickets for his fight on Saturday (October 30) when he heads into his fourth professional bout.

He is on the undercard of the heavyweight rematch between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Fisher has stopped all three of his opponents to date since turning professional.

The former Coopers Sixth Form student has sold more than 1,000 tickets already for that fight.

Ahead of the bout, he recently had the opportunity to spar with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as the Gypsy King prepared for his recent victory over Deontay Wilder.



