Johnny Fisher satisfied with debut victory over Gordon

Published: 5:30 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM February 24, 2021

Romford heavyweight boxing prospect Johnny Fisher was satisfied with his debut winning performance.

The 21-year-old, trained by Stephen Andrews, opened his professional account with a powerful and impressive opening round stoppage of West Bromwich's Matt Gordon at SEE Arena on Saturday in front of live Sky Sports cameras.

From the opening bell "The Romford Bull", in typical raging style, immediately went into his opponent, throwing plenty of powerful leather.

After taking a standing count in the second minute the much-troubled Gordon crashed to the canvas after receiving a couple of bombing overhand right hooks.

From the re-start referee Ian John-Lewis immediately halted the contest in 2:29.

“It’s unbelievable," said Fisher, who after graduating from Exeter University with a 2:1 in history signed a professional multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn's impressive Matchroom Boxing stable.

Johnny Fisher in action against Matt Gordon - Credit: Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

"I know I’ve had a massive build-up; I’ve had Lennox Lewis sending me messages and Tyson Fury sending me messages. I had a lot of pressure on me, but I’ve shown that I can handle that pressure.

"All credit to Matt Gordon, but I bowled him over in one round. Normally heavyweights are doing it in two, three or four rounds, so I’ve done a good job. Nobody needs to get unnecessarily hurt. I knew that I had him hurt when I first got him down. It was only a matter of time, so the ref did the right thing.

"I felt right and I felt comfortable, more comfortable than any of my amateur fights. I belong here, and I’ve got to prove that I belong here every time I fight. I’ve got a very long way to go, I know I’m only just beginning.

"Let’s just see how far we can go. I live and breathe boxing. I love training. I’d do it every single day of the week if I was allowed.

"I’ve got great people around me. There’s things I need to work on but I’ve showed my power tonight.”



