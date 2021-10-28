Pitchley seeking more points for Raiders

Published: 5:00 PM October 28, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is setting his sights high for their three-game weekend in the National League.

Raiders welcome the Bees to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Friday (7pm) and host Peterborough on Sunday (5.15pm), after a long trip to Leeds in between.

And Pitchley was in confident mood after helping them claim three of a possible four points against Basingstoke and Peterborough last weekend.

He said: "This weekend is going to be another tough one with an extra 60 minutes in a rare Friday game but I think six points is doable.

"We’ve played Leeds and know what they're good at, but also where we can catch them out and score some goals. As for Bracknell and Peterborough they're both entertaining and physical games so I expect a solid effort from the boys again.

"With still a short bench with a few injuries it’s been nice to get some much needed ice time for some guys who don’t normally play too much, but I think as a whole guys are stepping up well and everyone is buzzing to keep the success coming."

Raiders led 4-3 against the Bison last Saturday, after goals by Erik Piatak, Sean Barry, Ollie Baldock and Jake Sylvester, but penalties against Baldock and Barry gave the hosts a 5-on-3 chance, which they converted late on.

And Sylvester was then binned in overtime, allowing the Bison to snatch victory on another powerplay.

Sylvester scored a rare own goal in Peterborough, credited to Duncan Speirs, after Raiders pulled goalie Ethan James on a delayed penalty call, but Tommy Huggett, Pitchley and Thomas Relf hit back to ensure it was all square going into the final period.

And Huggett's second goal proved decisive, as Raiders held onto a slender lead this time, with Pitchley adding: "It was a weekend of mixed emotions after the OT loss in Basingstoke, but Sunday was a huge performance from the boys and a well deserved, hard-fought win in Peterborough.

Tommy Huggett scored twice as Everyone Active Raiders won at Peterborough - Credit: John Scott

"We all played a solid game and created a lot of offence which led to more goals and it was great to see Tommy and James (Hounsome) stepping up and contributing to wins.

"For me personally I think I've adapted well to a new role the last few seasons and am finding my stride again and playing with confidence."

And 27-year-old Pitchley, now on 159 career points as a Raider for 28th on the all-time list, believes the league is proving very competitive and great viewing for supporters.

He said: "The closeness of games just shows once again the competitiveness of the league and that any team can turn up and take a win. It’s good to be a part of, just unfortunately not when those close games don’t go in your favour.

"All in all it’s been a good couple of weeks to start the campaign and hopefully fans are still as entertained as ever."