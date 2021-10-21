'I'm not the finished article' says West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen

Published: 8:25 AM October 21, 2021

Jarrod Bowen's relentless determination has already carried him from non-league football to the Premier League and UEFA Europa League - but he insists his journey is far from over.

The 24-year-old has performed superbly so far this season, helping West Ham United continue their momentum after securing a top-six finish and European qualification last term.

While the goals and assists are not yet flowing as readily as Bowen would have liked, the forward has nevertheless contributed hugely with his direct running, work-rate and willingness to put the team first.

"For me, it's about having no fear about anything," Bowen said.

"I've had setbacks in my career that have probably shaped me so that when things don't go right or I have new challenges in front of me, I just kind of face them and believe in myself.

You may also want to watch:

"That's the thing for me. I don't worry about anything and I just believe in my ability to perform in the Premier League."