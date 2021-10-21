News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

'I'm not the finished article' says West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:25 AM October 21, 2021   
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Pre

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

Jarrod Bowen's relentless determination has already carried him from non-league football to the Premier League and UEFA Europa League - but he insists his journey is far from over.

The 24-year-old has performed superbly so far this season, helping West Ham United continue their momentum after securing a top-six finish and European qualification last term.

While the goals and assists are not yet flowing as readily as Bowen would have liked, the forward has nevertheless contributed hugely with his direct running, work-rate and willingness to put the team first.

"For me, it's about having no fear about anything," Bowen said.

"I've had setbacks in my career that have probably shaped me so that when things don't go right or I have new challenges in front of me, I just kind of face them and believe in myself.

You may also want to watch:

"That's the thing for me. I don't worry about anything and I just believe in my ability to perform in the Premier League."

Most Read

  1. 1 Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites
  2. 2 Harold Hill 18-year-old given suspended sentence for ATM robberies
  3. 3 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
  1. 4 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  2. 5 Romford MP slams Crossrail delay as it will miss Queen's platinum jubilee
  3. 6 Future of bus route hangs in the balance as consultation ends
  4. 7 Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial
  5. 8 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
  6. 9 Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority
  7. 10 Cabinet to vote on proposed changes to how housing is allocated in Havering
West Ham United
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New training ground

West Ham United

West Ham free to build new training facility as council approves plans

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Do you recognise this man?

Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Jesy Nelson arrives at Global's studios in Leicester Square, London, to support Global's Make Some N

Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Planning applications roundup

Planning and Development

What development plans were recently submitted, approved or rejected?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon