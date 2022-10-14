Sylvester looking for Raiders to earn more National League rewards

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jake Sylvester wants them to build on a positive away weekend as they return to National League action.

Sean Easton's men welcome newcomers Hull Seahawks to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm), before travelling to Peterborough the following night.

And they do so having skated to a 6-2 win in Hull last Saturday to claim their second success of the campaign, after beating Bristol on opening day.

Raiders then showed encouraging signs against in-form leaders Leeds Knights in the second half of their double-header on the road before slipping to a 6-3 defeat.

And Sylvester said: "We will look to do the same against Hull this weekend and build to a tough battle in Peterborough.

"We did well against them in pre-season and hopefully we can replicate the success."

Jacob Ranson's first goal of the season set Everyone Active Raiders on the way to success at Hull - Credit: John Scott

Jacob Ranson's first goal of the campaign opened the scoring in Hull with barely five minutes played to force the hosts into calling a timeout.

They hit back a minute later through Lee Pollitt, only for Matt Gomercic to restore the Raiders advantage late in the opening period.

Sylvester made it 3-1 with little over a minute played in the middle session, then scored again just 19 seconds later to open up a three-goal cushion.

And he completed a straight hat-trick just past the midway point to take his tally for the season to a team-high seven goals.

Cameron Hamill replied, but captain Aaron Connolly's unassisted effort completed the scoring in the final period.

"It was nice to contribute, obviously, but hopefully it’s only the start for me," added Sylvester, who now has 205 career points (115 goals, 90 assists) in 209 appearances for the club.

"The win in Hull was a must and we need to build on that, along with the third period in Leeds on Sunday. I think if we do that, we’ll be in a good position come March."

Beaten 6-2 on home ice by Leeds last month, Raiders fell behind inside four minutes of the return in front of a crowd of 1,675 as Matt Haywood beat Brad Windebank.

Carter Hamill added a second on the powerplay, but Harry Gulliver hit back against his former club as Raiders enjoyed a man advantage towards the end of the first period.

Adam Barnes and Haywood netted less than two minutes apart early in the middle stanza to put Leeds 4-1 up, though, and import Zachary Brooks added a fifth.

And although Brandon Ayliffe and Adam Laishram (powerplay) replied in the final period, Raiders saw Cole Shudra claim an empty-net goal after withdrawing Windebank for an extra skater late on.

That made it seven straight league wins for Leeds and 11 in all competitions but a defiant Sylvester said: "I think the league looks competitive and on the night anyone can beat anyone. It’s going to be a good battle all season and I think we’ve got a good chance going forward."