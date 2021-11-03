Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch draw as Wingate suffer defeat to Worthing
Hornchurch played out a goalless draw away to promotion hopefuls Folkestone Invicta as Wingate & Finchley suffered a 3-1 defeat to Worthing.
FA Trophy champions Hornchurch bounced back from crashing out of the Trophy on Saturday to gain a valid point on the road as they begin to see their injury problems ease up.
Folkestone now sit third, six points behind the league leaders Worthing, but remain unbeaten with two games in hand as the Urchins still sit in the bottom half of the Isthmian Premier League.
League rivals Wingate lost 3-1 to in-form Worthing who went five points clear at the top of the league table.
All of the goals came after the break, and indeed the three scored by the Mackerel Men came in a thirteen minute period midway through the half, Pat Webber, Reece Myles-Meekums and Danny Barker giving them a 3-0 lead.
Bilal Sayoud got the Blues consolation goal four minutes from time, but Worthing continue to impress in the league.
