Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch, Haringey and Wingate all suffer defeats 

Published: 9:08 AM September 12, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on August 30, 2021

Hornchurch suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bishop’s Stortford in their latest Isthmian Premier Division fixture.

Frankie Merrifield scored five minutes after the break to hand Stortford their first win of the new season –meaning Urchins continue their rollercoaster start to the new campaign.

They’ll be keen to bounce back when they host Margate on Tuesday evening.

Haringey Borough also lost 1-0 to Corinthian Casuals in their latest fixture despite a good run of form recently.

Haringey had quickly put opening day defeat to Kingstonian behind them, winning every match since to start the day in fourth.

They hosted a Corinthian-Casuals side full of confidence after knocking Worthing out of the cup in midweek.

Borough won the last two meetings between the clubs, but this Casuals side weren’t going to lie down and took the lead nine minutes from time through Alfie Bendle and that turned out to be the only goal of the game, Casuals first league win of the season giving them much to celebrate.

Rivals Wingate & Finchley suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bowers & Pitsea after being reduced to 10-men.

Alieu Njie was sent marching to the dressing room before his colleagues a few minutes prior to half time.

Lewis Manor immediately scored from the spot- his sixth of the season, to give the hosts the lead at the break- and a second spot kick, also converted by Manor.

Manor then showed he didn’t only score from twelve yards, making it three and grabbing his hat trick on sixty seven minutes, and whilst Junior Mubiayi got one back for the Blues four minutes from time that was how it finished.