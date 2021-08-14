News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch continue momentum as Haringey and Wingate suffer defeats 

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:52 PM August 14, 2021   
Liam Nash is congratulated after scoring for Hornchurch in the Pitching In Super Cup

Liam Nash is congratulated after scoring for Hornchurch in the Pitching In Super Cup - Credit: Beat Media Group

FA Trophy winners Hornchurch continued with the momentum that they’ve created as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Horsham. 

A brace from Liam Nash helped Mark Stimson’s men bag three points on the opening day of the season at The Camping World Community Stadium. 

In the 15th minute 25-year-old Nash opened the scoring as he swept home a cross from midfielder Joe Christou. 

Nash then grabbed a second as he headed home after having his original shot denied after being picked out by a long throw-in from Christou. 

League rivals Haringey Borough suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Kingstonian on the opening day of the new season. 

A 26th minute penalty from Gus Sow proved to be the difference between the two sides at King George’s Field. 

Wingate & Finchley also lost 1-0 at home to Margate as Ben Greenhalgh netted in the 31st minute at the Maurice Rebak Stadium. 

Non-League Football
Hornchurch News

