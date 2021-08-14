Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch continue momentum as Haringey and Wingate suffer defeats 

Published: 7:52 PM August 14, 2021

Liam Nash is congratulated after scoring for Hornchurch in the Pitching In Super Cup - Credit: Beat Media Group

FA Trophy winners Hornchurch continued with the momentum that they’ve created as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Horsham.

A brace from Liam Nash helped Mark Stimson’s men bag three points on the opening day of the season at The Camping World Community Stadium.

In the 15th minute 25-year-old Nash opened the scoring as he swept home a cross from midfielder Joe Christou.

Nash then grabbed a second as he headed home after having his original shot denied after being picked out by a long throw-in from Christou.

League rivals Haringey Borough suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Kingstonian on the opening day of the new season.

You may also want to watch:

A 26th minute penalty from Gus Sow proved to be the difference between the two sides at King George’s Field.

Wingate & Finchley also lost 1-0 at home to Margate as Ben Greenhalgh netted in the 31st minute at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.