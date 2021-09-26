Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch and Haringey seal victories as Wingate draw 

Published: 9:33 AM September 26, 2021

Hornchurch got off to a flying start which saw them seal a 3-1 victory over in-form Lewes at The Dripping Pan.

Goals from Sam Higgins, Liam Nash and Jili Buyabu sealed the three points for the Urchins to push them up to eighth in the league table.

A long clearance from goalkeeper Joe Wright went straight through to striker Sam Higgins, where he ran clear and slotted past the keeper in the fifth minute.

Five minutes later another Wright clearance, which Lewes failed to deal with, and Liam Nash pounced to fire home.

In the 59th minute Buyabu fired across the keeper into the far corne to stretch their lead to 3-0 and put them well in control.

Lewes did however score a consolation goal as Joe Taylor turned into the box and fired home in the 89th minute to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

League rivals Haringey Borough found themselves 1-0 down early on but came back to win 5-1 over East Thurrock United.

Johnny Ashman opened the scoring in the 13th minute for East Thurrock and took that lead into the half-time break.

Tom Loizou’s side came out determined in the second-half with a brace from Roman Michael-Percil and goals from Georgios Aresti, Alfred Bawling, and an own goal from Callum Robinson in the space of 18 minutes.

Wingate & Finchley let a two goal lead slip away to Bognor Regis Town as they drew 2-2 in their fixture.

Bilal Sayoud and an own goal from Joe Dandy gave the Blues the dream start but the hosts pulled it back in the second-haf thanks to Harvey Whyte and Nathan Odokonyero.