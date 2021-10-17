News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Isthmian North: Romford bounce back as Barking play out draw 

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:24 AM October 17, 2021   
Romford manager Derek Duncan during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division F

Romford manager Derek Duncan - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford bounced back from a five game losing streak to seal a 2-0 victory over Stowmarket Town as Barking played out a goalless draw with Basildon United. 

Boro took the lead just before the half hour, as new signing Shermandin Artmeladze opening the scoring. 

The second goal also went to the Boro, Christian Adu Gyamfi scoring on the hour, and they held on to climb to sixteenth and end that poor run of form. 

Barking played out a goalless draw with Basildon United which sees them slip down to ninth in the Isthmian North league table after an impressive start to the campaign. 

Barking's Barney Williams shoots for goal

Barking's Barney Williams shoots for goal - Credit: Terry Gilbert

The Blues are now winless in the last five games in all competitions after winning all four of their opening four league fixtures. 

You may also want to watch:

Manager Justin Gardner and his side will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Witham Town on Tuesday evening. 

Non-League Football
Romford News
Barking News

