Isthmian North: Barking and Romford both fall to defeats
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Barking suffered their first defeat of the Isthmian North campaign as they were thrashed 4-0 by Aveley as Romford lost 2-0 to AFC Sudbury.
Goals from Shad Ngandu, George Sykes, Alex Akrofi and Manny Ogunrinde sealed the three points for the Millers.
Ngandu found the net in the 14th minute of play before Sykes doubled the hosts lead in the 30th minute at Parkside Stadium.
Akrofi and Ogunrinde added to that tally in the second-half to seal a comfortable victory for Aveley to end Barking’s unbeaten run in the league on Friday night.
Neighbours Romford suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Sudbury who moved up to second in the league.
You may also want to watch:
Thomas Maycock scored just before the end of the first half, and Romario Dunne made sure just before the end to seal the points for the Yellows.
Both sides will now be determined to bounce back to winning ways.
Most Read
- 1 Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster
- 2 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
- 3 Romford school prepped for another 100 years as major renovation works end
- 4 Public detain male in street after alleged bid to rob Rainham shop
- 5 Broken bus stop in Upminster to be repaired within 'few weeks'
- 6 Royal Mail apologises for Covid-related delays as pensioner reports no deliveries 'for weeks'
- 7 Hospital's failure to identify neck injury 'contributed' to courier's death, inquest finds
- 8 Woman who struggled to walk with 'excruciating pain’ to run London Marathon
- 9 Hospitality Hero: 'Biggest prize is appreciation,' says tearoom owner
- 10 Hornchurch Covid woodland memorial gets residents' backing, survey says