Isthmian North: Barking and Romford both fall to defeats 

Published: 9:49 AM September 26, 2021

Jacopo Gatti of Romford and Anointed Chukwu of Grays during Grays Athletic vs Romford in Isthmian League North Division Football at Parkside on September 15, 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking suffered their first defeat of the Isthmian North campaign as they were thrashed 4-0 by Aveley as Romford lost 2-0 to AFC Sudbury.

Goals from Shad Ngandu, George Sykes, Alex Akrofi and Manny Ogunrinde sealed the three points for the Millers.

Ngandu found the net in the 14th minute of play before Sykes doubled the hosts lead in the 30th minute at Parkside Stadium.

Akrofi and Ogunrinde added to that tally in the second-half to seal a comfortable victory for Aveley to end Barking’s unbeaten run in the league on Friday night.

Neighbours Romford suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Sudbury who moved up to second in the league.

Thomas Maycock scored just before the end of the first half, and Romario Dunne made sure just before the end to seal the points for the Yellows.

Both sides will now be determined to bounce back to winning ways.