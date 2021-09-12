Isthmian North: Barking remain top as Romford bounce back 

Published: 9:27 AM September 12, 2021

Barking in action against Tilbury at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking sealed a 2-1 win over Tilbury to remain top and unbeaten in the Isthmian North after the opening four matches.

Phil Roberts gave the Dockers an early lead, Barney Williams almost immediately struck back, and eight minutes after the break Kieran Jones confirmed a Blues victory.

Romford sealed a 2-0 victory over unbeaten Witham Town to end their good start to the new season.

A brace from Christian Adu Gyamfi sealed three points for Boro at Spa Road against 10 men Town.

Christian Adu Gyamfi bagged his third of the season just before the half time whistle and Witham then gave themselves an even bigger challenge when Luke Ige saw red.

It was quickly 2-0 as Gyamfi scored once again with his fourth of the season coming nine minutes from time.