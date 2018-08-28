National League: Invicta 1 Raiders 5

Tommy Huggett scored his first senior Raiders goal in their win at Invicta

Everyone Active Raiders saw youngsters Tommy Huggett and Brandon Webster claim their first senior goals in a win at the National League’s bottom club Invicta on Saturday.

Matt Turner looks on from the bench

Raiders travelled without defencemen John Connolly, Callum Wells and Julian Smith, as well as Ashley Jackson and Liam Chong, with added prospects Huggett, Webster and Dan Hitchings to their line-up.

But the home side had the first chance of note as Lewis English centred for former Raiders captain Anthony Leone to turn the puck wide of the post.

Arran Strawson fired a shot from the left circle into the body of Ben Clements, before a Raiders 2-on-1 ended with Filip Sedivy teeing up Sean Barry at the far post, only for him to be denied by Conor Morris.

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper was called for tripping to give Invicta the first power play of the night, with Brandon Miles forcing Clements into action.

Raiders goalie Ben Clements

But Jake Sylvester lashed a shot wide at the other end, then sent another effort over the bar when put clear on Morris before Juraj Huska, with his back towards goal, sent a cheeky through the legs effort on net for Morris to make a good reaction save.

Play continued to swing from end to end and Clements saved from Leone, before Morris produced a fine glove save to keep out Sylvester’s best chance of the period.

And Morris made a pad save to keep out Mason Webster’s low shot from the right circle, before the rebound was fired over the top of the Dynamos net.

Clements then got an arm on a slapshot from Oskars Ancitis from wide on the left, as the scoreline remained blank at the first break.

And the Raiders goalie saved from Strawson after the restart, before the visitors opened the scoring in the second minute of the middle session through Matt Turner, who netted at point-blank range.

A second goal arrived just 40 seconds later through Huggett, who sped away on the left and beat Morris for his first senior Raiders goal.

But Raiders had to kill off a bench minor penalty for too many men and a tripping call against Sedivy before Webster and Miles dropped the gloves to trade punches in an entertaining bout.

Raiders went 3-0 up once the dust settled as Huska fired through the legs off Morris from close range, but they were caught with too many men on the ice again around the midway mark and Dynamos made the power play count as Ancitis beat Clements with a slapshot from the face-off.

Clements clawed a Joe Allen shot over the bar, as Raiders wasted two power play chances of their own, before Invicta’s Louis Colvin had an effort ruled out due to a penalty against team-mate Miles.

The visitors went close to a fourth goal early in the final period when Ollie Baldock rang the crossbar, before Turner diverted a shot past Morris but was adjudged to have done so illegally with his skate.

Morris denied Huggett a second goal and kept out Turner at close range, before Clements saved from Ancitis and Strawson at the other end of the rink.

And JJ Pitchley was denied by a stunning Morris save, before Aaron Connolly fired at the Dynamos goalie from Brandon Ayliffe’s centre.

Webster went back to the penalty box for holding Ondrej Zosiak and Invicta withdrew Morris for an extra skater on the power play, with Colvin’s shot fumbled by Clements before he smothered the loose puck.

But Raiders found the net empty net through Baldock from halfway and added a fifth with just 10 seconds left on the clock as Brandon Webster claimed his first senior goal.