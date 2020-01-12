Ice hockey: Invicta 8 Raiders 4

Romford Junior Raiders ended up well beaten by Invicta in their latest National League Division One South outing on Sunday.

Raiders had skated to a 5-4 win over the Dynamos when the two sides met at the Sapphrie Ice & Leisure Centre just before Christmas, but four goals from Tomas Banovsky allowed the Kent club to avenge that loss in Gillingham.

Juraj Huska hit a post early on, before Stevie Dunnage was called for tripping and Anthony Leone forced Thomas Adams into action.

A slashing call against Huska gave Raiders a power play chance, but they could not create any clear chances and then saw Huska cut in from the left to ring the pipes once more.

Raiders took the lead in the seventh minute when Sam Austin fired into the far top corner from the left circle on a quick counter but Ewan Hill was then binned for hooking and Huska picked up a slashing penalty seconds later.

Zach Grandy-Smith denied Ross Cowan at the far post, before Leone was called for slashing and Farrell for delay of game.

The visitors could not convert on the 5-on-3 and Invicta's Brandon Webster sent a backhand wide, before Adams denied Tom Davis at point-blank range.

Adams thwarted Farrell, Morgan and Leone before the end of the first period, but Banovsky levelled at close range early in the middle session - which would produce eight goals in all.

Raiders were back in front 37 seconds later, though, as Austin passed across goal for Matt Brown to fire home from the right circle.

Banovsky squared matters another only 45 more seconds had elapsed, after being sent clear by Harrison Lillis, but Adams denied Farrell with a superb double save, before also thwarting Leone and Jake Stedman.

Invicta took the lead just past the midway mark as Dell converted Farrell's pass at close range and Leone made it 4-2 with a shot that went inn off the skate of Adams.

Just 29 seconds later it was 5-2 as Davis smashed a shot into the top right corner, but Raiders replied through December player of the month Jan Marcilis, after being sent clear by Donald Campbell.

Farrell fired in off the underside of the crossbar to make it 6-3, despite the protests of Adams, but Raiders went on a four-minute power play towards the end of the period after Buckland dropped his gloves after a hit on Marcilis.

The hosts survived their extended shorthanded spell and then saw Banovsky complete his hat-trick with a low shot inside the far post.

And Banovsky made it 8-3 with a shorthanded goal from Dell's pass, after Morgan was binned for hooking.

Davis and George Gell were giving double minors after a very brief tussle in centre ice, but Raiders grabbed a fourth goal through captain Sam Roberts with seven and a half minutes remaining.

And only a fine glove save from Grandy-Smith denied Marcilis another in the closing stages, as Raiders suffered a second successive defeat of the new year.