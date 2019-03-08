National League Div 1: Invicta 5 Raiders 4

Everyone Active Raiders came up just short in their National League Division One contest with Invicta in Gillingham on Sunday night.

Having beaten Cardiff Fire 9-6 at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in their opening fixture the night before, the visitors saw former Raiders import Juraj Huska have the first chance saved by Thomas Adams, before Dynamos took the lead after 83 seconds.

Filip Sedivy - who also played in a gold and blue jersey for the Romford-based club last season - slotted home a pass from Anthony Leone to open the scoring but was forced off with an arm injury soon after, following a hit by Alan Lack.

John Dibble denied Ross Cowan at the other end, then kept out a shot from Callum Burnett before the hosts doubled their lead in the 12th minute as Jake Stedman fired into the top corner.

Dibble held another Cowan shot, while Adams denied Ryan Giles with a pad save and saw Huska miss a good chance at the far post.

Adams was also equal to a shot from Brandon Webster, who had swapped Raiders for Dynamos during the summer, and made another stop from Huska before the first break.

The second period was barely a minute old when Stedman made it 3-0 with a superb finish, but Raiders went close to a reply as Vilius Krakauskas fired against a post.

Webster hobbled off following a collision with Lack, before Raiders were given the first power play of the night as Gregor McAllan was called for tripping.

And Dibble reacted well to save from Sam Roberts, before Donald Campbell was called for slashing to hand Dynamos a power play chance.

Adams saved well from former Raiders captain Tom Davis, after he was teed up at the edge of the crease by Owen Dell.

And Raiders opened their account just past the midway mark as Burnett fired home a first-time shot from the right circle, with Krakauskas and Tommy Huggett picking up assists.

Burnett was called for tripping soon after and Giles hit the post with a deflected shot from the blue line.

Cowan then had a shot saved by Dibble and was given an interference penalty after colliding with the goalie, but Raiders survived the shorthanded spell and were given another power play of their own when Dell was binned for slashing.

They were unable to convert either side of the second break, though, and fell 4-1 down when Ryan Morgan sent a shot through traffic into the near top corner.

Dynamos netted their fifth goal of the night just 16 seconds later as Elliot Farrell converted a pass played out from behind the net, but Harrison Lillis and Henry Aiken were binned in quick succession to give Raiders 1.38 of 5-on-3.

A tripping call against Morgan kept Raiders on the power play for an extended spell and they claimed their second when Lack forced the puck home after Dibble had saved a shot from the blue line.

And it was 5-3 with nine minutes left when Cowan skated out from the left corner and beat Dibble from close range, as Huggett and Krakauskas picked up assists.

Adams produced a fine save to deny Stedman from Huska's backhand pass before Giles was given a delay of game penalty for lifting the puck over the plexi glass inside the last two minutes.

Raiders called a timeout to discuss their options on the power play and then cut the gap to one with 85 seconds as Krakauskas skated up ice and fired into the roof of the net.

Adams was removed for an extra skater as Raiders pushed for an equaliser, but Dynamos held on to claim the points.