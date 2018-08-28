Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ice hockey: Invicta 1 Raiders 4

PUBLISHED: 20:16 19 January 2019

JJ Pitchley put Raiders ahead after just 14 seconds at Invicta (pic John Scott)

JJ Pitchley put Raiders ahead after just 14 seconds at Invicta (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders returned to winning ways in National League Division One with a comfortable enough success at bottom club Invicta.

Raiders goalie Ben Clements looks on (pic John Scott)Raiders goalie Ben Clements looks on (pic John Scott)

Having suffered successive defeats against Peterborough and Bracknell, Raiders opened the scoring on the very first shift of the night as Blaho Novak found JJ Pitchley to the right of goal and he fired into the far top corner of the net with 14 seconds on the clock.

Juraj Huska hit a post soon after, before Ben Clements denied Joe Allen at the other end.

And Novak saw Conor Morris deny him before firing a second chance over, while Clements thwarted Callum Best at point-blank range.

Liam Chong was called for high sticks to give Dynamos a power play, with Brandon Miles firing a good chance wide.

And Raiders doubled their advantage after returning to full strength as Huska teed up captain Aaron Connolly at the far post on an odd-man break.

Raiders killed off a cross-checking penalty against Dan Scott before Clements saved from Oskars Ancitis as the visitors dominated the shot count 19-15 in the opening period.

Morris made an early double save in the middle session from Novak and Pitchley, who was denied again when left unmarked in the slot.

But Raiders lost John Connolly to a holding penalty and Invicta converted on the power play as Arran Strawson beat Clements with a backhand shot from a tight angle.

Clements held on to a blast from Ondrej Zosiak before Raiders restored their two-goal cushion as Jake Sylvester cut in from the wing and sent a low shot past Morris and into the bottom corner of the net.

It was 4-1 less than three minutes later when Sylvester sent a first-time shot from Huska’s cross-ice pass inside the near post on a power play, after Luke Thirkettle was binned for slashing.

The scoreline remained unchanged through the second half of the match, as Louis Colvin called Clements into action, before Sylvester hit the underside of the crossbar and the Raiders goalie denied Miles and Colvin, again, before the end of the period.

The final frame began with Huska firing a shot off the shoulder of Morris, before Callum Wells was binned on an interference minor.

But the visitors killed off the penalty without much alarm, then went on the power play themselves when ex-Raiders defenceman Andrew Munroe was called for tripping.

It proved just as uneventful as Invicta’s man advantage, though, as the match entered its final 10 minutes.

Morris denied Aaron Connolly twice at his near post at close range, after the Raiders skipped skated in from the right, while the hosts wasted a 2-on-1 chance as Best could not convert a pass from Ancitis.

Sylvester saw another chance to complete his hat-trick go begging as he fired wide having been fed a pass from behind the Invicta net, while Lewis English saw a shot comfortably saved by Clements after another set up from Ancitis.

And Connolly saw an attempt to find the roof of the net blocked by the shoulder of Morris, after speeding down the left wing and aiming for the near post.

The two sides meet again at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.30pm) when Raiders will hope to complete a four-point weekend.

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Romford barber retiring after 60 years says it’s been ‘incredible’ to cut hair of different generations

Geoffrey Stuart has been a barber for 60 years and 45 of those years he spent in Romford.

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford barber retiring after 60 years says it’s been ‘incredible’ to cut hair of different generations

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Invicta 1 Raiders 4

JJ Pitchley put Raiders ahead after just 14 seconds at Invicta (pic John Scott)

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 2 Burgess Hill Town 0

George Purcell scored again for Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wasteful West Ham crash to bogey-team Bournemouth

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta appears dejected after Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Pedestrian hit by car outside Hornchurch Underground Station

The accident happened outside Hornchurch station just before 5pm. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists